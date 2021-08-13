Lionel Messi incredibly happy, energised at PSG -Pochettino





Paris Saint-Germains Argentinian coach Mauricio Pochettino on Friday hailed superstar arrival Lionel Messi as an incredible talent who will lift his team to new heights this season. I see him as happy with incredible energy, Pochettino said after overseeing training at the clubs Saint-Germain-en-Laye base west of Paris. Messi, 34, met his teammates on Thursday, Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper