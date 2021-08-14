The Kano State Government has reiterated its commitment to the protection of vulnerable members of the society, especially women and children. The states Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr. Zahrau Muhammad-Umar, stated this while receiving the state branch of the International Federation of Women Lawyers in her Office. A statement issued by the Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Kano govt restates commitment to protect women, children