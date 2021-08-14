Police raid Nicaragua paper after branding govt a dictatorship

Nicaraguan police on Friday raided the premises of independent newspaper La Prensa, which had branded the government a dictatorship after being forced to suspend its print edition. The publication announced the suspension on Thursday, blaming customs for refusing to release its paper imports. La Prensa was the only national independent daily newspaper remaining in circulation Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
