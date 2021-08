The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria has condemned the ambush and killing of commuters at Rukuba Road in Jos. Some criminals on Saturday attacked a convoy of buses conveying commuters, killed 22 persons and injured scores. MACBAN, in a statement by its National Secretary, Baba Othman Ngelzarma, on Sunday in Jos, said the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper