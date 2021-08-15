Malaysias PM loses parliamentary majority, offers to resign Monday

Malaysias embattled leader will offer his resignation to the king Monday, a minister said, potentially spelling an end to his 17-month-old government and plunging the country into fresh turmoil. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has faced mounting pressure to step aside after losing his parliamentary majority, and over his administrations handling of a worsening coronavirus outbreak. Read More
