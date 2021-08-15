Stop treating budget as secret document, stakeholders tell states, LG

By
Headliners
-
1



Participants at a town hall meeting on alliance building with marginalised groups, including women, have called on state and local governments in the country to stop treating budgets as secret documents. They described national, state and local government as public documents and wondered why some states would continue to hide it from public view. The Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR