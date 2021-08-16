Four persons were allegedly killed as suspected armed bandits abducted many students and teachers in Zamfara State. It was gathered that the bandits had attacked Zamfara College of Agriculture in Bakura Local Government Area of the state on Sunday when the incident happened. The college deputy registrar, Atiku Aliyu Bakura, confirmed the incident to BBC Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today BREAKING: Four feared dead as bandits abduct students in Zamfara college