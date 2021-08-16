The Peoples Democratic Party has said the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), displayed disdain for the people of Niger Delta when he signed the Petroleum Industrial Bill into law today. The PDP described the PIB which was passed by the National Assembly as offensive, repugnant and anti-people. According to the party, Buharis endorsement of Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Buhari signing PIB shows disdain for Niger Delta people, says PDP