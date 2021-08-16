The Independent National Electoral Commission says it has suspended the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration exercise in five local governments of Plateau. A statement by Mrs Caroline Okpe, INEC Administrative Secretary, on behalf of the Resident Electoral Commissioner, on Monday in Jos said the suspension was due to the curfew imposed by the state government. The Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
INEC suspends voter registration exercise in five Plateau LGs