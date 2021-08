The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), will on Thursday meet with security chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, revealed this on Tuesday in a statement titled, President Buhari meets with security chiefs Thursday. Thursdays meeting is meant to bring the President up to Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper