Nollywood stars, Kate Henshaw and Richard Mofe Damijo, have felicitated with comedian and actor, Ayo Makun, who clocked 50 on Thursday. Makun had shared new pictures on his verified Instagram page to celebrate himself as he turned 50. Accompanied with the pictures was the caption, Getting older but my inner child is ageless. #50shadesof hustle. Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper