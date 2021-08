Italys Euro 2020 winner Manuel Locatelli has joined Juventus on a two-year loan deal from Sassuolo, the Serie A giants announced on Wednesday. Midfielder Locatelli scored twice in five games as the Azzurri lifted the European Championship trophy in July. Juve will have to sign Locatelli permanently in 2023 for 37.5 million euros ($43.8 million), Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper