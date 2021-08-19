The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says those who criticise the President, Major General Muhammadu Buharis action of seeking medical care abroad are making inconsequential attempts to de-market him. He stated that the Presidents medical tourism is not an indication that the nations medical sector has collapsed. The minister stated this in Washington Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Those criticising Buharis medical tourism want to de-market him -Lai Mohammed