Equity investors in the Nigerian Exchange Limited gained N64.93bn on Thursday as the NGX All-Share Index rose by 0.32 per cent to 39,670.29 basis points, its highest since April 26, 2021. The market capitalisation of equities increased to N20.67tn on Thursday from N20.60tn the previous day. Trading volume jumped by 52.90 per cent from 132.01







Source: Punch Newspaper