Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty recovered froma break down in the secondset to sweep past Barbora Krejcikova 6-2, 6-4 on Friday and reach the WTA and ATP Cincinnati semi-finals. The Australian top seed handed her Czech opponent only a third loss since mid-May in the battle of Grand Slam champions. Krejicikova won Roland Garros in June while Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper