Management of Federal University, Dutsinma, Katsina State, has announced the death of its Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), Prof. Lawal Abdu. The announcement was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the institutions acting Director, Public Relations and Protocol, Habibu Matazu. Matazu said that the deputy vice-chancellor died on Friday (Aug 20) at a private hospital Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper