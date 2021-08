The new Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has bestowed new titles on his mother and wife following his coronation as the 21st ruler of the Warri Kingdom. His mother shall be called Iyeolu Atuwatse III while his wife be referred to as Olori Atuwatse III. In his official speech as the Olu of Warri Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper