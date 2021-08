Bandits have abducted the District Head of Adabka in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Alhaji Nafiu Shehu. Speaking to The PUNCH on the telephone, a resident of the town, Alhaji Mohammed Nasir, said the bandits who were on motorcycles came to the district heads palace by 12.30 am on Saturday where they kidnapped Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper