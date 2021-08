Ahead of the November 6, 2021 Anambra State Governorship Election, the candidate of the Young Progressives Party, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, has challenged Prof. Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance to a public debate. Ubah, who represents Anambra South in the upper legislative chamber, disclosed this is in a statement by his media office Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper