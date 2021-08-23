Developing countries to receive $275bn from IMFs $650bn SDRs

Developing countries are expected to receive $275bn out of the International Monetary Funds $650bn Special Drawing Rights to be distributed among member countries based on their quota shares in the IMF. IMFs Managing Director, Ms Kristalina Georgieva, said this in a statement on Monday in Washington, DC, while announcing the commencement of the distribution of Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
