Germany striker Waldschmidt joins Wolfsburg from Benfica

Wolfsburg confirmed on Sunday that they had strengthened their squad ahead of their return to the Champions League by signing Germany forward Luca Waldschmidt from Benfica. The 25-year-old has signed a four-year contract with the transfer costing the Bundesliga club around 12 million euros ($14 million). Waldschmidt has returned to Germany after one season with Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
