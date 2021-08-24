Japans emperor declared the Tokyo Paralympics open in a nearly empty stadium on Tuesday, with athletes ready to defy stereotypes and shatter records despite a year-long pandemic delay. Emperor Naruhito made the announcement surrounded by banks of vacant multicoloured seats at Tokyos 68,000-capacity Olympic Stadium, with virus rules banning spectators from almost all Games events. Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today BREAKING: Tokyo 2020 Paralympic games begin