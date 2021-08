The President, Major General, Muhammadu Buhari ( retd.), is expected to oversee the induction of the newly acquired A-29 Super Tucano fighter jets on Tuesday. The ceremony will be held at the 011 Presidential Air Fleet Apron, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. This was contained in a statementon Tuesday by the Director of Public Relations Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper