A Chief Magistrates Court in Sokoto State on Wednesday,ordered the Police to investigate alleged assault charge filed against the Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Tambuwal on Transport, Abdullahi Maigwandu-Danjeka. Chief Magistrate Shuaibu Ahmad gave the order after he read a direct criminal complaint instituted before him by Isah Usman-Maishanu. Ahmad referred the direct criminal complaint Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Alleged assault: Court orders Police to investigate Tambuwals aide