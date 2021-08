[ad_1]



Police operatives killed four gunmen in Ilesha, Osun, on Wednesday, the Command said on Thursday. The gunmen had earlier ambushed a vehicle conveying murder suspects to a correctional centre in the town. Police spokesperson in the state, Yemisi Opalola, said in a statement issued in Osogbo that the gunmen attacked the vehicle after Osunjela River Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper