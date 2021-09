Big Brother Naija Shine Ya housemates, Whitemoney and Liquorose, have won N1.5 million each in a voting contest organised by Orijin drink brand. The announcement, via the verified Instagram page for Orijin, read, You voted. We counted. We had two top contenders on each platform. So we thought, whats better than rewarding one Housemate’ Rewarding Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper