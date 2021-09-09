Miyetti Allah asks Lagos for time to enlighten members onanti-open grazing bill

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association has sought more time to enlighten its members to stop the practice of open grazing of cattle in Lagos State. The associations Zonal Secretary for South-West, Maikudi Usman, made the plea on Wednesday during a one-day public hearing organised by the state House of Assembly on the anti-open grazing Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
