The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, on Thursday, officially inaugurated the Nigerian Content Research and Development Fund and its council to drive the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Boards intervention in research and development in the countrys oil and gas industry. The Nigerian Content Research and Development Council is headed by the Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Sylva inaugurates $50m NCDMB research, development fund