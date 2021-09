The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, has retired after 36 years in service. The Deputy Comptroller-General, Finance and Account, Idris Jere, has since stepped in as acting CG until a substantive Chief is appointed by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.). Babandede, who was appointed to the highest Immigration office Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper