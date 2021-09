The Rector, Kogi State Polytechnic Lokoja, Dr. Usman Salisu Ogbo, has announced the suspension of a lecturer in the institution for allegedly forcing students to buy textbooks before they would pass their examinations. Dr. Ogbo disclosed this when the President, National Association of Nigeria Students, Sunday Asefon; alongside his entourage, paid the management of the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper