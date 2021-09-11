South American players cleared to play for English clubs

By
Headliners
-
10



England-based South American players will be able to line up for their clubs this weekend after their countries dropped complaints about their failure to report for international duty, FIFA said on Saturday. Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City as well as Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Leeds refused to release players for World Cup qualifiers Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR