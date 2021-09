Big Brother Naija Shine Ya housemates, Whitemoney and Liquorose, have won N500,000 each in an online voting contest organised by BuyPower. The result for the BuyPower social media contest was announced via the BuyPower Instagram page on Saturday. Announcing the results, the caption read, With over one million comments recorded on our social accounts, we Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper