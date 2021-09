Foremost human rights lawyers and activists, Femi Falana and Femi Aborisade, will be leading the legal team for the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors in their ongoing negotiations with the Federal Government. The President of NARD, Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, disclosed this to PUNCH HealthWise on Monday. Okhuaihesuyi noted that Falana is interested in helping the Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper