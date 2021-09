British teenager Emma Raducanu moved up 127 places to 23rd in the world on Monday after her stunning triumph at the US Open. The 18-year-old became the first player to emerge from qualifying to win a Grand Slam tournament when she beat another teenager, 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez, 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday. Fernandez was rewarded Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper