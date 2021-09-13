Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has ordered demolition of shanties where counterfeit table water, carbonated soft drinks and alcoholic beverages are produced at Nkpogu, Port Harcourt. He said the Rivers State government would acquire the land, as the shanties were been used by criminals for nefarious activities. The governor told journalists during a visit to Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Wike orders shanties demolition for harbouring criminals