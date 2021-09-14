BREAKING: CBN fixes Oct for launch of N15trn infrastructure fund

By
Headliners
-
20



The Central Bank of Nigeria announced that InfraCorp Plc, the N15trn Infrastructure Fund which will boost funding for capital projects, will be launched in October. The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja at the annual banking and finance conference organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria. He said that Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR