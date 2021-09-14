The Central Bank of Nigeria announced that InfraCorp Plc, the N15trn Infrastructure Fund which will boost funding for capital projects, will be launched in October. The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja at the annual banking and finance conference organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria. He said that Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today BREAKING: CBN fixes Oct for launch of N15trn infrastructure fund