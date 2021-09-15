Repentant bandits are Nigerians, FG has responsibility to reintegrate them Minister

The Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, says repentant bandits are Nigerian citizens and the Federal Government has a responsibility to reintegrate them peacefully and honourably into the society. He also said the window is still open for bandits to surrender to the government and be reintegrated into the wider society. The minister spoke on Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

