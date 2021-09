Swiss multinational healthcare company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, commonly known as Roche, has announced the introduction of the Roche Digital Pathology Open Environment that allows software developers to easily integrate their image analysis tools for tumour tissue with Roches uPath enterprise software, an application for pathologist workflow. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, commonly known as Roche, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper