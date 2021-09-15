THE Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, and the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 general election, Mr Peter Obi, have lamented the eruption of violence in some parts of the South-East zone occasioned by the sit-at-home declared and suspended by the Indigenous People of Biafra. They stated that the sit-at-home Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Sit-at-home hurting South-East, Umahi, Obi lament, violence in Anambra, Enugu