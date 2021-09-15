Villagers flee as seven killed over alleged witchcraft in Adamawa community

Police in Adamawa have confirmed the killing of seven people over allegation of witchcraft at Dasin Bwate village in Fufore Local Government Area of the state. Police spokesman in the state, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeriaon Wednesday in Yola. Nguroje said that the incident occurred on Tuesday, adding Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
