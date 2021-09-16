The Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala-Buni, has directed government hospitals in Geidam and Damaturu to offer free medical services to those who sustained injuries during the Buhari village fighter airstrike in Yunusari Local Government Area of the state. This is contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the State Director-General of Press and Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Airstrike: Buni directs govt hospitals to cater for wounded victims