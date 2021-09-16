PROFILE: 57-year-old Olatunji-Bello, LASU first Professor of Physiology appointed VC





After about a year of impasse and internal political wrangling that characterised the selection process for the 9th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello has emerged the VC of the state-owned institution. Her appointment was approved by the Visitor of the school and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, which was Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper