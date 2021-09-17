The Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa as approved a $1m grant for modernization of Africas aging hydropower fleet. This was contained in a statement distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group. The grant will fund the mapping and evaluation of African hydropower facilities rehabilitation needs. It will also support the preparation Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today AfDB approves $1m for modernisation of Africas hydropower fleet