A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, insulted those criticising his defection to the All Progressives Congress. Fani-Kayode, who appeared as a guest on Channels Television programme, Politics Today, described his critics as little monkey. The ex-minister felt angered after that the journalist asked if his motive for defecting is finance-related. Responding, FFK said only Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper