THE Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello as the 9th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University. A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, said Olatunji-Bello was appointed following recommendation by the Joint Committee of Council and Senate of LASU in accordance Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper