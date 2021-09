The National Association of Resident Doctors has said it will appeal the ruling of the National Industrial Court, Abuja which asked its members to suspend their ongoing strike action and return to work. The association made its position known in a statement on Friday titled, NARD/SG/2020-2021/170921/83, jointly signed by its President, Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, and Secretary Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper