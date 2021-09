The Olota of Ota, Oba Adeyemi Obalanlege, and his wife, Olori Oloruntoyin, tell NOAH BANJO about their lives before and after moving to the palace, careers and other issues What fond memories do you have of your childhood’ I grew up on Ladipo Street, Mushin, Lagos. There used to be an egungun festival the alado Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper