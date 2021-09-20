The Gombe State Internal Revenue Service has revealed plans to commence the electronic collection of levies from tricycle and motorcycle operators in the state. The Chairman, GIRS, Abubakar Tata, while speaking during a town hall meeting held with joint unions and security agencies on Monday, said the initiative would end the collection on the road Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Gombe to begin electronic levy collection from tricycle, motorcycle operators