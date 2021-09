Equity investors in the Nigerian Exchange Limited lost N19.51bn on Monday as the market capitalisation slid down from N20.29tn to N20.27tn at the end of trading. The NGX All-Share index depreciated by 0.10 per cent as it dropped from 38,943.87 basis points to close the day at 38,906.42bps. The volume of shares traded on the Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper