Ousted regime elements behind failed coup -Sudan

The Sudanese government said Tuesday that military officers and civilians linked to the ousted regime of longtime president Omar al-Bashir had attempted a coup but were swiftly brought under control. We brought under control a coup attempt by military officers early Tuesday, said Information Minister Hamza Baloul. Authorities have arrested leaders of the failed plot, Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

